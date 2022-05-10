United States:
NOW AVAILABLE: Lexis Practical Guidance Releases CPW Team Member David Oberly's "Mitigating Legal Risks When Using Biometric Technologies" Biometric Privacy Practice Note And Biometric Privacy Compliance Checklist
10 May 2022
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This week, Lexis Practical Guidance released new, timely
biometric privacy compliance guidance materials—its
"Mitigating Legal Risks When Using Biometric
Technologies" Practice Notice and Biometric Privacy Compliance
Checklist—both of which were authored by CPW's
own David Oberly.
You can view David's "Mitigating Legal Risks When Using
Biometric Technologies" Practice Note by clicking here and his Biometric Privacy Compliance
Checklist by clicking here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
Facial Recognition: A New Trend In State Regulation
Womble Bond Dickinson
Ten years ago, the average person did not know what facial recognition was. Now, especially after its use in locating persons involved in the January 6, 2021, riots at the US Capitol...