As CPW readers know, several states have adopted consumer privacy statutes that will require significant modifications to organizational compliance programs in order to achieve compliance by 2023. At the same time, however, many of the world's largest tech companies are also seeking to give consumers greater control over their personal data as well. CPW's David Oberly spoke to Legaltech News on this topic and Apple's new in-app deletion requirement, which will require all Apple Store apps that allow for account creation to also provide users with a mechanism to initiate the deletion of their accounts from within the app.

You can read David's full commentary here: Apple's Looming In-App Deletion Deadline Adds More Uncertainty to Privacy Regulation Landscape (Legaltech News)

