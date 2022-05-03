New omnibus privacy laws are coming to Virginia, Colorado, and Utah in 2023 (Connecticut will likely be added to that list in coming days). Updates to California's existing privacy law are coming in 2023 too. Don't wait to implement your compliance updates as it could require changes to your operations. These state privacy laws can apply to businesses that do not have offices or employees in that state and reach activities conducted outside of the particular state. See our prior alert to see if these state laws apply to your business.

In this alert, we compare the individual rights granted under each of the state privacy laws. As you will see in the table, the states have different rights for their consumers, which businesses will need to navigate as they plan to roll-out multi-state and national consumer rights processes. All states require businesses to respond in 45 days (but can extend an additional 45 days under certain circumstances).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.