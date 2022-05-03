Foley Hoag presented a discussion and Q&A regarding the growing threat of business email compromises (a.k.a. man-in-the-middle attacks). Attorneys Chris Hart and Yoni Bard, litigators with experience in privacy matters and business disputes, shared what they have learned through successfully representing victims of hacking and phishing attacks that have led companies to misdirect payments to unknown criminal actors. They discussed strategies for preventing these attacks and, if they occur, maximizing the likelihood of recovery through rapid response strategies (involving law enforcement and banks), forensic investigation, and litigation with your counterparty.

Download presentation materials here.

Speakers:

Christopher Hart, Partner, Co-Chair, Privacy & Data Security Practice

Yoni Bard, Associate

To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law Blog please click here

