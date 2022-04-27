Blockchain. Does it protect personal privacy? Is it a tool that can evade the law? How should we think about the relationship between blockchain technology and individual privacy?

In this first of a series of podcast episodes about blockchain and privacy, we turn our spotlight on the first use of U.S. Government sanctions against a cryptocurrency mining company. On April 20, 2022, the U.S. sanctioned the Russian-Swiss Bitriver conglomerate, as part of its response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Treasury Designates Facilitators of Russian Sanctions Evasion | U.S. Department of the Treasury

Consider how blockchain and privacy interact and what it means for the future of this technology, the use of cryptocurrency, and the ongoing contest between government and personal privacy.

self Data Privacy Detective Podcast · Episode 86 - Blockchain and Privacy - The First Imposition of U.S. Sanctions

If you have ideas for more interviews or stories, please email info@thedataprivacydetective.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.