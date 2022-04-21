ARTICLE

United States: Web 3.0 And The Transition From Data Privacy To Data Property (Podcast)

Doug DePeppe, founding member of eosedge Legal spoke to IR Digital's podcast host Jennifer Riggins on our most recent podcast, 'Web 3.0 And The Transition From Data Privacy to Data Property'.

Doug and Jennifer explore the emergence of Web 3.0 and how personal online data is about to see a rapid change. Doug talks about how people can protect their identity and personal brand, as threats online become ever greater.

Mr. DePeppe, a former advisor to the White House 60-Day Cyberspace Policy Review, has fashioned a niche practice as a cyber-risk attorney and consultant, as well as possessing diverse expertise across multiple cyberspace verticals. He helps businesses design and implement commercially reasonable security practices to mitigate the growing liability exposure from cybersecurity threats.

Listen to the full podcast, for free here.

