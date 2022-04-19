In case you missed it, below are recent posts from Consumer Privacy World covering the latest developments on data privacy, security and innovation.

Please reach out to the authors if you are interested in additional information.

FCC Announces More State Robocall Investigation Partnerships | Consumer Privacy World

FCC Announces Changes For Reassigned Number Database | Consumer Privacy World

European DPAs in Action: Periodic Penalties and Deletion of Personal Data | Consumer Privacy World

2022 Master's Conference Features CPW's Ericka Johnson | Consumer Privacy World

Bloomberg Law Talks to CPW's Kristin Bryan and Rafael Langer-Osuna on Successful Dismissal of USD $70 Billion DPPA Class Action in Fifth Circuit and Implications for Future Lawsuits | Consumer Privacy World

Key Takeaways from the IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2022 | Consumer Privacy World

