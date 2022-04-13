ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

We are replaying our most popular episodes from the first quarter of 2022. Today's episode comes from our January 20 blog post Top Privacy Issues to Watch in 2022 - https://www.adlawaccess.com/2022/01/articles/top-privacy-issues-to-watch-in-2022/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.