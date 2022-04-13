We are replaying our most popular episodes from the first quarter of 2022. Today's episode comes from our January 20 blog post Top Privacy Issues to Watch in 2022 -  https://www.adlawaccess.com/2022/01/articles/top-privacy-issues-to-watch-in-2022/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.