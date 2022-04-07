ARTICLE

How Do The CPRA, CPA, And VCDPA Treat Data Processing Agreements? Husch Blackwell LLP This is the eighth article in our ten-part weekly series comparing key provisions of the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), Colorado Privacy Act (CPA), and Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA).

A Comprehensive Privacy Law May Be Heading For Massachusetts, And Businesses Should Prepare (originally On The MassTLC Blog) Foley Hoag LLP Get ready: there's a good chance that comprehensive data privacy legislation is coming to the Commonwealth.

FTC Takes Action Against Online Merchandise Platform Over Data Breach & Privacy Practices WilmerHale In the latest of a flurry of FTC actions, the agency recently announced that it had entered into a consent order with CafePress, an online customized merchandise platform, ...

State Law Privacy Alert—Key Compliance Updates WilmerHale As these legislative sessions wind to a close, Utah is the only state to join California, Colorado and Virginia as one of the few jurisdictions in the country with a comprehensive privacy law.

Oklahoma House Passes Consumer Data Privacy Bill Husch Blackwell LLP On March 23, 2022, the Oklahoma House voted 74-15 (with 11 excused) to pass Representative Collin Walke's HB2969 – the Oklahoma Computer Data Privacy Act.