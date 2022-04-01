As reported previously on this blog, Utah was poised to become the fourth state to pass a comprehensive consumer privacy law, joining California, Colorado, and Virginia. The Governor of Utah has since signed the bill into law, with an effective date of December 31, 2023. Complying with the Utah Consumer Privacy Act ("UCPA") should be straightforward for those businesses that are already in compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA").

As a recent AdWeek article pointed out, the UCPA is much more business-friendly than the CCPA, as well as the recently enacted Virginia and Colorado privacy laws. The law is only applicable to a narrower subset of businesses meeting certain revenue and data processing thresholds, in contrast to the other state privacy laws that apply to businesses at a certain revenue threshold or process a certain amount of data each year. For the UCPA, compliance efforts should be much less time-consuming and expensive than complying with the much more consumer-oriented CCPA.

The deadline to comply with the new privacy laws in Virginia and Colorado, as well as certain significant updates to California's privacy laws, is January 1, 2023. As businesses prepare for those laws to go into effect, they should also take the opportunity to also ensure that their privacy policies and data collection practices are compliant with the forthcoming UCPA. Combining efforts in this way should provide significant cost savings.

