The State AG Report – 3.10.2022
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Bipartisan AG Coalition Investigates TikTok's Impact on Physical and Mental Health of Youth
- Two Candidates Enter Florida AG Democratic Primary
- Weight Watchers Affiliates to Shed $1.5 Million in FTC COPPA Settlement
- New York AG James Combats Price Gouging
- California AG Recovers $22 Million from Online University
- FTC Bullish on Deceptive Tactics: Stock-Trading Website to Pay More Than $2.4 Million
