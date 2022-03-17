The State AG Report – 3.10.2022

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

Bipartisan AG Coalition Investigates TikTok's Impact on Physical and Mental Health of Youth

Two Candidates Enter Florida AG Democratic Primary

Weight Watchers Affiliates to Shed $1.5 Million in FTC COPPA Settlement

New York AG James Combats Price Gouging

California AG Recovers $22 Million from Online University

FTC Bullish on Deceptive Tactics: Stock-Trading Website to Pay More Than $2.4 Million

Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.