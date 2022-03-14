In February 2022, the Massachusetts legislature's Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity voted unanimously to advance the Massachusetts Information Privacy and Security Act (S.2687). Shortly after the vote, we sat down with Representatives Dave Rogers and Andy Vargas, two of the bill's co-sponsors, to discuss the bill.

During our conversation, Representatives Rogers and Vargas discussed their general thoughts on data privacy and the need for states to take a leadership role the absence of federal legislation. They also discussed the development of the bill, including the changes made to it in the Joint Committee, as well as many of the bill's provisions.

Click here to listen to the full interview.

