On March 7, 2022, the Colorado Attorney General's Office issued to the public an invitation to submit initial input on the Colorado Privacy Act ("CPA") and future rulemaking. The Attorney General's Office is accepting informal comments on any area on which it has the authority to adopt rules and provides examples of input in the invitation. The public has until August 31, 2022 to submit comments.

The examples listed in the invitation include the following:

The need to clarify elements of the law that are confusing to consumers;

Concerns about impacts the CPA may have on business operations and how rulemaking can ensure greater compliance without unnecessary burdens; and

What the public hopes to see from the rulemaking process.

The informal comments submitted via this invitation will not be considered part of the rulemaking process. The public will have the opportunity to provide formal comments on proposed regulations when the Attorney General's Office provides notice of its proposed rules, which is anticipated to follow in the coming months.

The invitation, including instructions on how the public may submit comments, may be found here.

