On this special episode, Privacy and Information Security practice chair Alysa Hutnik chats with Shana Gillers, TransUnion's Chief Privacy Officer. Alysa and Shana discuss the journey to becoming a chief privacy officer, hot topics, and what it takes to stay on top of your game in privacy today.

Shana Gillers

Shoshana Gillers has served as TransUnion's Chief Privacy Officer since September 2019. In this role Ms. Gillers oversees compliance with privacy laws across TransUnion's global footprint and promotes a culture of responsible data stewardship.

Prior to joining TransUnion, Ms. Gillers spent four years at JPMorgan Chase, ultimately serving as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, Responsible Banking, Data and Privacy. Previously, she served as a federal prosecutor for eight years at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago, and as a litigator for four years at WilmerHale in New York. Ms. Gillers clerked for the Hon. Robert D. Sack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and for the Hon. Aharon Barak on the Supreme Court of Israel.

Ms. Gillers received a B.A. from Columbia University, summa cum laude, and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

Alysa Z. Hutnik

Alysa chairs Kelley Drye's Privacy and Information Security practice and delivers comprehensive expertise in all areas of privacy, data security and advertising law. Her experience ranges from strategic consumer protection oriented due diligence and compliance counseling to defending clients in FTC and state attorneys general investigations and competitor disputes.

Prior to joining the firm, Alysa was a federal clerk for the Honorable Joseph R. Goodwin, United States District Judge, Southern District of West Virginia.

Alysa received a B.A. from Haverford College, and a J.D. from the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.

