When we discuss regulatory matters on Staying Connected, listeners likely squirm a bit worrying whether they're doing the right thing for their companies. Undoubtedly, two of the most important regulatory topics we stay on top of are the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

On this 11 minute podcast, LB3's Deb Boehling, a Partner at LB3, and Patrick Whittle, who is Of Counsel, along with TC2's Joe Schmidt look at an EU regulatory issue known as "Schrems II" and explain why it has made complying with GDPR a lot tougher.

* 12th November 2020 – EU releases draft Implementing Decision with updated Standard Contractual Clauses for transfers from the EU to third countries. Comments due by 10th December; final SCCs expected early 2021. The draft updated SCCs align with our strategies in this podcast.

** The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) released additional advice and a roadmap for proceeding with data transfers before the new SCCs are final.

Read about the new November 2020 California Privacy Rights Act ("CPRA"), that evolves and expands the CCPA, here.

