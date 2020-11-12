European Union:
Complying With GDPR Has Gotten Tougher (Podcast)
12 November 2020
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
When we discuss regulatory matters on Staying Connected,
listeners likely squirm a bit worrying whether they're doing
the right thing for their companies. Undoubtedly, two of the
most important regulatory topics we stay on top of are the
California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the EU's General
Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
On this 11 minute podcast, LB3's Deb Boehling, a Partner at LB3, and Patrick Whittle, who is Of Counsel, along with
TC2's Joe Schmidt look at an EU
regulatory issue known as "Schrems II" and explain why it
has made complying with GDPR a lot tougher.
* 12th November 2020 – EU
releases draft Implementing
Decision with updated Standard Contractual
Clauses for transfers from the EU to third
countries. Comments due by 10th December;
final SCCs expected early 2021. The draft updated SCCs align
with our strategies in this podcast.
** The European Data Protection Board (EDPB)
released additional advice and
a roadmap for proceeding
with data transfers before the new SCCs are final.
Listen now...
Read about the new November 2020 California Privacy Rights
Act ("CPRA"), that evolves and expands the CCPA, here.
