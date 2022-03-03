With March's arrival and spring around the corner, now it is the perfect time to start getting in shape for the changing privacy law landscape in the United States. As we have written in the past year, three states will be implementing new or updates to privacy laws in their respective jurisdictions:

To help you get started, we have put together a simple chart showing a high level comparison of the laws. Additionally, in the coming days and weeks we will be posting additional information on how to assess and meet the expanding requirements of the CCPA/CPRA. Every data governance plan is business-specific and you should always consult legal counsel on which laws apply to your company. However, we definitely recommend considering adopting a nation-wide strategy to address how your company processes the personal information of its customers, employees and business contacts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.