United States:
California Legislature Introduces Bills To Extend Employment And Business-To-Business Data Exemptions
01 March 2022
Covington & Burling
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As companies begin to prepare their CPRA compliance strategies,
they are grappling with whether to include personal information
processed in employment and business-to-business contexts.
Currently, the CPRA's partial exemptions for both of those
types of data sunset on December 31, 2022. However, last week, the
CA legislature introduced AB 2871 and AB 2891. AB 2871 would extend the employment
and business to-business exemptions in the CPRA indefinitely, and
AB 2891 would extend them until 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
2022 Data Protection & Privacy To-Do List
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff
Beginning in January 2023, three new state privacy laws (and their applicable regulations) come into effect. They largely follow in the footsteps of the California Consumer Privacy Act that took effect in 2018.
Proposed State Privacy Law Update: Feb. 14, 2022
Husch Blackwell LLP
This week new bills were introduced in Arizona, Iowa, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin, bills were voted out of committee in Florida, New York, and Ohio, and there was more movement on the VCDPA amendment bills.
Proposed State Privacy Law Update: Feb. 21, 2022
Husch Blackwell LLP
This week Indiana's bill continued to advance in the House (after previously passing the Senate), lawmakers voted bills out of committee in Iowa and Oklahoma, and new bills were introduced in Maine, Utah and Wisconsin.
California Privacy Update
WilmerHale
The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) may seem like old news, especially now that Virginia and Colorado have also passed comprehensive privacy laws, but businesses must continue to pay attention to California...