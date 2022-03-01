As companies begin to prepare their CPRA compliance strategies, they are grappling with whether to include personal information processed in employment and business-to-business contexts. Currently, the CPRA's partial exemptions for both of those types of data sunset on December 31, 2022. However, last week, the CA legislature introduced AB 2871 and AB 2891. AB 2871 would extend the employment and business to-business exemptions in the CPRA indefinitely, and AB 2891 would extend them until 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.