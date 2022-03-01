United States:
Wisconsin Assembly Passes Consumer Data Privacy Bill
01 March 2022
Husch Blackwell LLP
As first reported by the IAPP's Joe Duball, the Wisconsin Assembly
voted 59-37 to pass AB 957. The bill is similar, but not identical,
to the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA).
Wisconsin is the second state (after Indiana) to pass a consumer
privacy bill out of a chamber during the 2022 legislative session.
Indiana's legislation also is modeled on the VCDPA.
Prior to passing, the Wisconsin bill was amended. A summary of
the amendments is located here.
Among other notable provisions, the version of the bill that
passed the Wisconsin Assembly does not contain a private right of
action, does not require controllers to recognize universal opt out
signals, contains a thirty-day right to cure that does not sunset,
and does not grant rulemaking authority.
If passed, the law would go into effect on January 1, 2024.
The bill now moves to the Wisconsin Senate.
