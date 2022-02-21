ARTICLE

At a board meeting held by the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) on February 17, 2022, Executive Director Ashkan Soltani announced that the CPPA does not expect to meet the July 1, 2022, statutory deadline for adopting final regulations under the California Privacy Rights Act. The CPPA plans to schedule meetings in March and April to solicit comments from experts and the public. Information about these upcoming meetings is expected to be posted on the CPPA Website in the coming weeks. According to Soltani, draft regulations may not be published until the fall of 2022, and the regulations may not be finalized until the end of this year. It is unclear what impact this new timetable will have on CPRA's January 1, 2023, effective date, if any.

