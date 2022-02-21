United States:
CPPA Expected Not To Meet CPRA Rulemaking Deadline
21 February 2022
Alston & Bird
At a board meeting held by the California Privacy Protection
Agency (CPPA) on February 17, 2022, Executive Director Ashkan
Soltani announced that the CPPA does not expect to meet the July 1,
2022, statutory deadline for adopting final regulations under the
California Privacy Rights Act. The CPPA plans to schedule
meetings in March and April to solicit comments from experts and
the public. Information about these upcoming meetings is expected
to be posted on the CPPA Website in the coming weeks.
According to Soltani, draft regulations may not be published
until the fall of 2022, and the regulations may not be finalized
until the end of this year. It is unclear what impact this
new timetable will have on CPRA's January 1, 2023, effective
date, if any.
