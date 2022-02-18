ARTICLE

Hacking – it gets a bad rap. For good reason. It's associated with bad actors who infiltrate an IT system and steal organizational and personal information for criminal purposes. But hacking is simply an activity. Ethical hacking is a means for companies and people to test their data systems and avoid bad actors from getting into them. Ethical hacking is a tool to protect data by upgrading defenses.

André Sollner is the Global CFO of wizlynx group, a global ethical hacking and penetration testing provider. André holds numerous certifications over a 20+ year career in cybersecurity, including that of Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer. He is our tour guide for how a system assessment is conducted in five phases, from understanding and mapping an IT system and all points of entry, to a final assessment and report after the system is ethically attacked.

This podcast episode will inform you about preventive system assessments that can fortify defenses against data theft, ransomware attacks, and other data disasters. We discuss the range of personal information commonly found in company databases and key weaknesses in IT systems. You will get top tips for both organizational and personal data privacy protection.

