Last week, the Alaska House Labor & Commerce Committee voted HB 159, the Alaska Consumer Data Privacy Act, out of committee. A few days before the committee hearing, we talked with Representative Zack Fields, the primary proponent of the bill.

HB 159 underwent a significant revision over the summer led by the efforts of Representative Fields along with privacy advocates such as Ashkan Soltani (now Executive Director of the California Privacy Protection Agency) and Maureen Mahoney of Consumer Reports. Representative Fields provides an in-depth look at the amended bill, including many of its unique provisions (such as a tax on data brokers).

If you want to listen to a thought-provoking discussion on privacy law, do not miss this episode. Click here to listen to the full interview.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.