As we continue to watch the slow motion, often circular efforts in Congress to develop and enact comprehensive privacy legislation, federal action on privacy could end up coming from some surprising places.

By this, we mean it might not come from Senators Cantwell or Wicker, who have championed the leading, competing privacy bills in the Senate Commerce Committee over the past few years. Nor from Senator Wyden, who just re-introduced his bill to create algorithmic accountability – or from the House and Senate members who just proposed to ban most third-party targeted advertising. And it might not even come from Senators Markey and Cassidy, who support stronger privacy protections for kids and teens, an area of relative consensus among the parties.

Instead, while privacy watchers have their eyes on all of the expected places, the action might come from somewhere else.

