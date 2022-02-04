ARTICLE

United States: Developing Data Privacy, Cyber Security & GRC Roadmap–Aligned With The Mission, Value, And Strategic Agenda Of Your Business: CPW's Kristin Bryan Speaks At Roundtable February 3 At 2 Pm EST

Tomorrow, February 3 at 2 pm EST CPW's Kristin Bryan will be sharing her experience as a data privacy and cybersecurity litigator at a virtual expert roundtable that can be accessed here: RTDS – Data Privacy, Cyber Security & GRC, USA – Feb 2022 | Events4sure While Kristin's comments will focus on current trends and anticipated developments concerning litigation risks associated with services providers and vendors, other panelists will touch upon a variety of topics during the hour and a half long presentation. This will include, among other things:

How organizations can navigate potential data privacy risks and paths to compliance;

Data and privacy protection in the USA: the future and next steps;

How GRC solutions help companies meet CCPA & GDPR requirements;

Data privacy governance in the age of CCPA & GDPR; and

Aligning privacy approaches to ensure global compliance.

For more on this, stay tuned. CPW will be there to keep you in the loop.

