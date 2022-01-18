ARTICLE

In case you missed it, below are recent posts from Consumer Privacy World covering the latest developments on data privacy, security and innovation. Please reach out to the authors if you are interested in additional information.

The Top 5 Privacy Issues To Watch For In 2022 Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) While we could have listed a dozen or more issues from new laws to regulatory actions to changes by major platforms, below are the top five privacy issues to look out for this year.

Can The Long Arm Of The Law Reach Into Extended Reality? Gamma Law Every day, millions of gamers, students, and other users around the world log in to experience the virtual world.

Comprehensive State Consumer Data Protection Acts Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby We reported to you last year on the new California Consumer Privacy Act, as updated by the 2020 California Privacy Rights Act (collectively as amended, the CCPA) and foresaw a trend of state legislation in this area.

Privacy Policies For Websites And Mobile Applications Klein Moynihan Turco LLP In addition to ensuring that your online data collection activities comply with relevant laws, a well-written privacy policy can form a key feature of your online business strategy.

Four More Consumer Data Privacy Bills Introduced In US Husch Blackwell LLP The list of jurisdictions considering consumer data privacy bills in 2022 continues to grow with lawmakers introducing new bills in Florida, Washington, Indiana, and the District of Columbia.