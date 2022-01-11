Keypoint: Lawmakers introduced new bills in Florida, Washington, Indiana and the District of Columbia.

The list of jurisdictions considering consumer data privacy bills in 2022 continues to grow with lawmakers introducing new bills in Florida, Washington, Indiana, and the District of Columbia.

In Florida, Senator Jennifer Bradley filed the Florida Privacy Protection Act (SB 1864) on January 7, 2022. Senator Bradley sponsored SB 1734 last year. It is expected that Representative McFarland will introduce a bill in the Florida House in the coming days.

In Washington state, Representatives Vandana Slatter and April Berg pre-filed the Washington Foundational Data Privacy Act (HB 1850) on January 7, 2022. The bill is similar to the Colorado and Virginia laws, but it contains an annual registration requirement, would create the Washington State Consumer Data Privacy Commission (similar to the California Privacy Protection Agency), and contains a private right of action. It remains to be seen whether Senator Carlyle will amend his Washington Privacy Act (SB 5062) when the legislature opens on January 10, 2022.

In Indiana, Representative Carey Hamilton pre-filed HB 1261. The bill appears to borrow concepts from both the CPRA and Colorado/Virginia models. The Indiana legislature opens on January 12, 2022.

Finally, in the District of Columbia, Council Chairman Mendelson introduced B24-0451. The bill was introduced at the request of the Uniform Law Commission (ULC) and is based on the Uniform Personal Data Protection Act drafted by the ULC. The bill was referred to the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.