ARTICLE

United States: Webinar: U.S. Privacy And Data Security Developments - Where Do We Go From Here?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States

French Data Protection Authority CNIL On A Hunt For Cookies Cooley LLP France's data protection authority (CNIL) has proved again its determination to continue its enforcement strategy by issuing some 30 new formal notices to comply with its new guidelines on cookies on December 14, 2021.

Comparing The Data Protection Assessment Requirements Across The Next Generation Of U.S. State Privacy Laws Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP A data protection impact assessment or data protection assessment (DPIA) is a form of risk assessment that is designed to help organizations identify, analyze and minimize the privacy risks .

FTC 2022 Regulatory Priorities To Include Privacy And Security Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton As we look to 2022, a question on many companies' minds is what actions we will see from the FTC. Two recent developments are important on that front.

California Publishes Initial Public Comments To CPRA Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton The California Privacy Protection Agency recently published public comments received in response to its preliminary rulemaking activities for the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA).

The CPRA Digest: What's Next For Rulemaking Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP On November 3, 2020, Californians voted to pass Proposition 24, expanding and modifying the California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA"), which came into force on January 1, 2020.