Please join Stites & Harbison, PLLC for a webinar focusing on:
- U.S. Privacy Laws - state law activity and the outlook for federal consumer privacy legislation:
- A uniform consumer data privacy law has been a hot topic in Congress for a number of years and 2021 is no exception. Stites & Harbison attorneys will highlight recent legislative activity and discuss the outlook for a federal consumer privacy law. We will also discuss the barrage of state privacy law activity and where businesses may want to focus their attention and resources in the near future.
- Federal Trade Commission enforcement actions often address violations of consumer privacy rights and misleading privacy and data security claims. We will discuss noteworthy enforcement activity and the potential impact of a 2021 Supreme Court decision undercutting the FTC's enforcement tools.
- The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses across the globe to shift to virtual workplaces with little notice, requiring quick adaption and new technology solutions to support a remote workforce. Many businesses are still working remotely and may even be contemplating a hybrid or more permanent "work from home" model going forward. We will highlight some of the risks arising from the shift to virtual work environments and strategies for mitigating risk in your organization's remote work plans.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.