2021 has been a busy year in the realm of data privacy, security and innovation. The CPW team has covered key developments in real time to keep its readers informed every step of the way. Below are CPW's Top Ten Posts for 2021.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity FTC Priorities Going Forward | Consumer Privacy World

BREAKING: Supreme Court Limits Availability of Article III Standing in Data Privacy Litigations in Win for Defendants | Consumer Privacy World

California AG Offers Cryptic CCPA Enforcement Summaries, and Launches Complaint Tool | Consumer Privacy World

2021 Year in Review: Data Breach and Cybersecurity Litigations | Consumer Privacy World

Colorado Governor Signs Consumer Privacy Law | Consumer Privacy World

Van Buren Reviewed: The Potential Litigation Impact of SCOTUS' Decision Narrowing CFAA's Scope | Consumer Privacy World

New PRC Personal Information Protection Law Passed: A Deeper Dive into the Provisions | Consumer Privacy World

China Publishes New Draft Measure on Cross-Border Data Transfer | Consumer Privacy World

2021 Year in Review: Financial Privacy Litigation and Developments Post-Ramirez | Consumer Privacy World

New Standard Contractual Clauses for the Transfer of Personal Data Outside the EEA – Adopted On the Eve of Publication | Consumer Privacy World

