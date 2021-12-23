Special Rules for Worker Information

Are there employment rules about privacy-related discrimination (e.g., unlawful to terminate employment due to worker submitting an access request)?

There are no specific employment rules about privacy related discrimination.

Are there any unique requirements for transfers of employee information to third parties (i.e., contractual restrictions or otherwise)?

Yes. Generic rules about the transfer of personal data to third parties are also applicable to employee information.

Are there rules about automated decision making involving workers (e.g., hiring decisions)?

No.

Are there rules about processing sensitive information or information about worker households or families (e.g., biometric data, health/medical information, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, union membership, etc.)?

Yes. Such information is considered "sensitive data" according to Law No. 6534/2020.

Are there specific security requirements for storing and processing worker information?

No. The general regime is also applicable for worker information.

Are there rules about using worker information for marketing?

Yes. Generic rules about the use of personal data for marketing are also applicable to worker information for marketing. Therefore, written consent is needed. Furthermore, it is prohibited to advertise or disseminate sensitive data of explicitly individualized persons.

Are there rules about surveillance of workers?

No. However, surveillance measures should not jeopardize employees' dignity or exceed acceptable -national and international- standards.

Are there other specific privacy rules or issues involving worker information (e.g., BYOD policies, monitoring technology use, automated tracking of workers)?

No. However, as a general principle, consent is required.