ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In case you missed it, below is a summary of recent posts from CPW. Please feel free to reach out if you are interested in additional information on any of the developments covered.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States

Comprehensive State Consumer Data Protection Acts: Part 1 – Do I Need To Comply? Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby Every company doing business in California, Colorado, and Virginia needs to determine whether the states' new privacy laws impact their businesses and if so, what steps they need to take to comply with these new laws.

U.S. Privacy 2022: Compare, Contrast, And Integrate New State Laws Lowenstein Sandler U.S. state legislatures accelerated efforts in 2021 to fill the gap created by the absence of national data privacy legislation...

"Log4Shell" Vulnerability Has Potential To Compromise Millions Of Devices Proskauer Rose LLP Cybersecurity experts around the world are scrambling to sound the alarm about a newly discovered security vulnerability that could be used by attackers to easily infiltrate computer systems.

Comprehensive State Consumer Data Protection Acts: Part 3 – Obligations With Regard To Processors/Service Providers And Enforcement Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby In this final part of our series on the comprehensive state consumer data privacy acts, we address what a business that is a controller needs to know if it engages a "processor" with whom it shares personal information or data.

NTIA'S Listening Sessions On Privacy And Civil Rights: What's The Significance? Kelley Drye & Warren LLP In case you missed it, last week (on November 30), the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that it would convene a series of virtual listening sessions...