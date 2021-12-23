For this episode of the Ad Law Access podcast, associate Alex Schneider reprises his recent ISACA Sacramento session on covering the legal impacts of California Consumer Privacy Act CCPA)/California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and how to leverage next-gen tech within your privacy program.
ISACA Event Link – engage.isaca.org/sacramentochapte...tochapter%2fhome
To view the podcast please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.