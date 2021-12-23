On December 13, the New Mexico Attorney General announced a settlement with Google to resolve claims regarding children's privacy, including in the burgeoning EdTech space. The federal lawsuits Balderas v. Tiny Lab Productions, et al. and Balderas v. Google LLC, respectively, alleged COPPA and privacy violations related to collection of children's information on game developer Tiny Lab's apps and on Google's G Suite for Education products. There are many features of this settlement that are worth discussing further as either potential future trends, or novel provisions.

