Sidley associate Lauren Kitces was featured on Simplify For Success, a podcast series presented by Meru Data and hosted by Priya Keshav. The discussion covered upcoming U.S. privacy laws and key considerations for organizations as they prepare for these laws.

Tune in here. The episode can also be found on various streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

