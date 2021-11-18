United States:
AI Fixes For Supply Chain Logjams Carry Legal Risks (Video)
18 November 2021
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
Partner Sarah Rathke discussed with Reuters on how A.I. and
digital twin technology can aid to help solve supply chain
disruptions and the potential data privacy complications companies
might encounter when sharing detailed supply chain data.
You can view the video interview here.
Originally Published by Reuters
