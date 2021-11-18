ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Cooley partner and global chair of the firm's cyber/data/privacy and internet practice groups Michael Rhodes discusses the privacy ecosystem, his relationship with host Jay Edelson, nationally recognized plaintiff's attorney and founder of Edelson PC, and the privacy landscape in an installment of "Non-Compliant," a podcast series by Edelson PC. Hosted by Edelson, the series explores new ways of looking at issues ranging from law and politics to movies, sports and art.

Listen to the podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.