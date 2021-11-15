CPW's Rosa Barcelo and Kristin Bryan will be speaking at two International Association of Privacy Professional ("IAPP") engagements this month.

On November 17th, Rosa will be a moderator at the IAPP Europe Data Protection Congress 2021 conference in Brussels on Nov. 17-18. Alongside a panel of industry thought leaders, Rosa will moderate a session titled, "Privacy and Security Considerations in Competition." Topics to be explored include legislative proposals focused on data portability, interoperability and the freedom of choice for consumers. Complete event details may be found here.

The following day, on November 18th from 1-2 pm EST, Kristin will be speaking on a virtual panel for the Cleveland IAPP KnowledgeNet Chapter regarding "Key Impacts of CCPA, Virginia, Colorado and Proposed US Law" from her perspective as a data privacy and cybersecurity litigator. In 2020, more than 30 states in the U.S. considered bills for state privacy and data protection laws. Both Colorado and Virginia have followed California's lead and successfully passed comprehensive privacy laws. The three laws, California Privacy Rights Act, the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, and the Colorado Privacy Act, will all take effect in 2023. Join the Cleveland and Columbus KnowledgeNet Chapters for an overview of scope and key obligations of these laws and tips for harmonizing your privacy risk management program. Complete event details may be found here.

