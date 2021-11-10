In case you missed it, below is a summary of recent posts from CPW. Please feel free to reach out if you are interested in additional information on any of the developments covered.

FTC Amends GLBA Safeguards Rule to Impose Significant New Privacy Obligations on Financial Institutions – Consumer Privacy World

Killware: The New Cyber Threat and What It May Mean for Data Breach and Cybersecurity Litigations – Consumer Privacy World

China Publishes New Draft Measure on Cross-Border Data Transfer – Consumer Privacy World

Eleventh Circuit Vacates Hunstein I, But Still Holds Mail Vendor Usage Violates FDCPA – Consumer Privacy World

Court Splits McDonald's AI Drive-Thru Litigation, Some Claims Kicked Back to State Court – Consumer Privacy World

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.