As covered in greater detail in an article by Bloomberg Law, "New York City's novel mandate that apps like DoorDash share customer information with restaurants that cook the meals they deliver could help eateries devastated by Covid-19, but has set off alarm bells with privacy advocates. Data-sharing runs counter to delivery apps' efforts to protect privacy by limiting how much personal information is provided for fulfilling food orders, like revealing to restaurants only a customer's first name, last initial, and what they bought." CPW's Kyle Fath was interviewed by Bloomberg on this issue. He explained that "[o]ne of the law's "shortfalls" is that it doesn't spell out security protocols for how to keep customer data safe from a breach or a hack," and "[i]t's possible that New York City's commissioner for Consumer and Worker Protection could issue rules that address implementation issues."

You can read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.