The "Purge Rule," retention schedules, and data breach risk. Littler Shareholder and core member of the firm's Privacy Team, Kwabena Appenteng, explains what could be the most burdensome compliance requirements for employers.



self

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.