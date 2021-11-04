Are you wondering about the CPRA's enforcement framework and enforcement risk? California is about to launch the first-ever U.S. administrative agency dedicated exclusively to enforcing a privacy law and conducting compliance audits. Is your organization prepared? In this podcast, Littler's Privacy Practice Group Co-Chair, Philip Gordon explains the CPRA's regulatory framework and provides insights regarding enforcement risk.
  

