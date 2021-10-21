ARTICLE

Squire Patton Boggs has named Alan Friel co-Chair of its Global Data Privacy, Cybersecurity and Digital Assets Practice.

Mr. Friel is a thought leader in digital media, intellectual property, and privacy and consumer protection law, with three decades of relevant experience to address the intersection of law and technology.

Prior to joining the firm in March of this year, Mr. Friel was a partner at a US law firm, where he led the US Consumer Privacy practice (in which he counseled clients on compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and other data privacy regimes), as well as served as the California Digital Assets and Data Management Leader. He was joined by a number of lawyers from his prior firm and has also grown the US practice with additional lateral lawyers.

Mr. Friel remains at the forefront of emerging media and tech, advising content producers, distributors, advertisers, ad tech companies and online services, as well as big brands, social game publishers, and app developers and publishers, on related legal issues. He also works closely with his clients' trade organizations, such as the Internet Advertising Bureau.

"Squire Patton Boggs has a highly regarded global data practice and I am excited to be co-leading the practice with Rosa Barcelo in Brussels," said Mr. Friel. "I look forward to continued partnerships with colleagues and clients as we continue to provide stellar service and advanced experience on the ever changing world of data privacy, cyber security and digital assets."

"Alan has made a tremendous impact since joining the firm and I am delighted to work alongside him and the many seasoned professionals across our practice, including Ann LaFrance and Elliot Golding," said Rosa Barcelo, co-Chair of the Firm's Global Data Practice. "Alan's experience and continued leadership will assure our practice is positioned to help client's solve their evolving privacy challenges."

Squire Patton Boggs has a high performing data practice focused on keeping organizations ahead of the global legal, regulatory, policy and legislative changes that impact business, representing clients in data-related litigation and governmental and self-regulatory enforcement actions and assisting in developing and implementing data-related public policy strategies. The firm advises clients in all the legal, regulatory policy and legislative issues that have substantive impacts on the way the public and private sectors manage information collection, use, storage, transfer and cybersecurity risks, both before there is a breach and after it has occurred.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.