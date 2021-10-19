ARTICLE

HHS OCR Issues Guidance On HIPAA, COVID-19 Vaccinations, And The Workplace Foley Hoag LLP On September 30, 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued guidance to help the public understand...

California Legislature Passes New Key Privacy Laws, Expected To Be Signed Next Week Mintz California lawmakers wrapped up this year's legislative session, passing roughly 900 bills this year. Among those were only a few privacy initiatives, which we outline below.

FTC Chair Khan's Vision For Privacy (Competition, And Big Tech), And Some Dissents Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Last week, we wrote about FTC Chair Khan's memo describing her plans to transform the FTC's approach to its work. This week, she followed up with a no-less-ambitious statement...

Do You Have A Risk-Based Sanctions Compliance Program?: In The Event Of A Ransomware Attack, OFAC Wants To Know Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton In this new guidance, OFAC has indicated what factors would be "more likely" result in the matter closing with a non-public action.

New State Personal Information Privacy Laws Are Here, With More On The Way Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green There currently is no federal comprehensive data privacy law. Various states, however, have been enacting their own data privacy laws. California was the first (the CCPA), and recently passed...