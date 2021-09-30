ARTICLE

The California Privacy Protection Agency has issued an Invitation for Preliminary Comments on Proposed Rulemaking under the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020. Stakeholders are invited to assist the Agency in developing regulations for the CPRA by proposing specific language for new regulations and/or for changes to the existing regulations.

In particular, the Agency seeks comments on the following topics and questions:

Automated Decision-making

Audits Performed by the Agency

Processing that Presents a Significant Risk to Consumers' Privacy or Security: Cybersecurity Audits and Risk Assessments Performed by Businesses

Consumers' Right to Delete, Right to Correct, and Right to Know

Consumers' Rights to Opt-Out of the Selling or Sharing of Their Personal Information and to Limit the Use and Disclosure of their Sensitive Personal Information

Consumers' Rights to Limit the Use and Disclosure of Sensitive Personal Information

Information to Be Provided in Response to a Consumer Request to Know (Specific Pieces of Information)

Definitions of Important Terms and Categories of Information or Activities Covered by the CPRA

Stakeholders are not limited to the suggested topics and may submit any comments relating to the Agency's initial rulemaking. For guidance on how to formulate and submit effective comments, please review the Agency's Tips for Submitting Effective Comments.

Submission Deadline

Stakeholders must submit their comments to the Agency by Monday, November 8, 2021.

How to Submit Comments

Electronic

Comments may be submitted electronically to regulations@cppa.ca.gov. Please include "PRO 01-21" in the subject line.

Mail

California Privacy Protection Agency

Attn: Debra Castanon

915 Capitol Mall, Suite 350A

Sacramento, CA 95814

Further Information

More information on the Agency's rulemaking activities and how to comment can be found at https://cppa.ca.gov/regulations/.

