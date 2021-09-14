The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In the seventh episode of our Legislating Data Privacy series, we talk with Connecticut Senator James Maroney.

Senator Maroney is the author of Senate Bill No. 893, which would have granted Connecticut residents various privacy rights regarding their personal data.

In this episode, Senator Maroney discusses the fascinating path of S.B. 893 during the 2021 legislative session. He also provides background on S.B. 893 and what to expect in the 2022 session. Senator Maroney is clearly an expert in this field and offers incredible insight to anyone interested in emerging state privacy law.

