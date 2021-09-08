Over the past few months, there have been numerous developments in U.S. and international privacy law. In the United States, Colorado and Virginia passed consumer privacy laws, and California voters passed a substantial amendment to the CCPA. Abroad, the European Commission issued new standard contractual clauses for cross-border data transfers, and China and Brazil are enacting new laws.
Join us on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, for a live webinar exploring these new developments. Topics include:
- Update on proposed state consumer privacy legislation and expectations for the 2022 legislative session
- Status of California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) enforcement
- Update on the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), including the creation of the California Privacy Protection Agency and upcoming rulemaking process
- Status of the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act and Colorado Privacy Act
- Analysis of the European Commission's new standard contractual clauses for cross-border data transfers and what it means for U.S. companies
- Update on new developments in Brazil and China
Click here to register.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.