Big data projects are subject to a confusing patchwork of privacy laws. Privacy expert Liisa Thomas saw a need for a practical guide for businesses on privacy laws, and wrote Thomas on Big Data to fill that gap. She discusses her book, which goes into detail about global privacy laws (including all 50 states across America), covering telemarketing, email marketing, wiretap and eavesdropping, biometric children's privacy, spyware and adware and online privacy.

Liisa Thomas obtained her undergraduate degree from Haverford College, and received her Juris Doctorate from University of Chicago. Liisa leads the privacy and cybersecurity team at Sheppard Mullin and practices in both the Chicago and London offices. She coordinates global policy in the area of privacy, and has taught at many universities including Northwestern University. She has been author to many landmark treaties, and has a published a new book- em>Thomas on Big Data.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

Why did you publish your new book?

What does your book cover, in which countries?

How many treaties exist that serve as a practical guide for businesses for global privacy laws?

Who is the audience for this book?

How much of a part of the book are state laws versus federal?

Why can't we create singularity in laws moving forward?

Resources Mentioned:

Thomas on Big Data: A Practical Guide To Global Privacy Law

Thomas on Data Breach

