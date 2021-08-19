In the sixth episode of our Legislating Data Privacy Series, we talk with Joseph Duball, staff writer at the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

In 2021, no one covered state privacy legislation more than Joe Duball. If there was a committee hearing or floor debate, Joe was listening and reporting. In his work contributing to the IAPP's daily news alerts, Joe published articles on every major state privacy law development in 2021, many times interviewing the lawmakers who were making the decisions.

In this wide-ranging interview, Joe discusses how he kept track of all the proposed bills, his thoughts on the 2021 session, and what he expects to happen when legislatures reconvene in 2022. If you are interested in state privacy legislation, do not miss this interview.

Click here to listen to the full interview.

