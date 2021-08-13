Jonathan Meer (Partner-New York, NY) authored an article for the June 29, 2021, edition of PLUS Blog, titled "The Growing Biometric Privacy Liability." The article addresses the prolific growth in U.S. and global electronic privacy statutes , specifically corporate liability concerns surrounding the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Jonathan explains BIPA's background and dives into the Illinois court cases at the forefront of current litigation, as well as the proposed New York and Maryland legislative initiatives. Lastly, Jonathan provides an analysis of BIPA, its positives, negatives and corporate responsibilities, noting that with "great power comes great responsibility."

Read the article.

