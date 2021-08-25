China is poised to significantly update its current data-protection framework with a key new law: the PRC Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL). These new regulations will undoubtedly impact multinationals operating in the PRC.

YuandaWinston Partner Carol Sun recently explained what you should start thinking about now on BCLT's Expert Series podcast.

Listen to the episode here.

