China's Updated Privacy Framework: What Should You Be Thinking About?
25 August 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
China is poised to significantly update its current
data-protection framework with a key new law: the PRC Personal
Information Protection Law (PIPL). These new regulations will
undoubtedly impact multinationals operating in the PRC.
YuandaWinston Partner Carol Sun recently explained what you should
start thinking about now on BCLT's Expert Series podcast.
Listen to the episode here.
