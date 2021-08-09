Andy Baer was quoted in a Law360 article discussing the impact cyber security and privacy developments that occurred during the first half of 2021 will have on the remainder of the year.

The rollout of new privacy laws by two states, changes in leadership at the Federal Trade Commission, and substantial cyberattacks have resulted in lawmakers and regulators focusing even more on how companies are handling consumers' data and defending against the increasing number of cyberattacks. With both Virginia and Colorado enacting comprehensive consumer privacy laws earlier this, it is anticipated that many other states will do the same by the end of 2021 and into early 2022--especially in the absence of Congressional action.

Given the swift and unexpected passage of the new privacy laws in Virginia and Colorado, it's "anybody's guess at this point which state will be the next to cross the finish line," Andy stated. Potential front-runners include New York, Pennsylvania, and the handful of states that came close to enacting laws earlier this year.

Increased public attention to the vast quantities of consumer data that companies are amassing and how vulnerable this information has become to hacking threats are likely to "cause a snowball effect in states when it comes to privacy and security statutes. It wouldn't be surprising in the next six to nine months to see at least one new state privacy law enacted," Andy said.

Originally published by Law360 30 July 2021.

