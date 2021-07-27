United States:
Briefings On HIPAA: CISA, FBI Issue Joint Warning, Mitigation Tactics On TrickBot Malware
27 July 2021
Foley Hoag LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Foley Hoag partner and Co-Chair of the firm's Privacy and
Data Security Practice, offers his insights, along with those of
the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and FBI
regarding spear-phishing campaigns using TrickBot malware
throughout North America.
Read the full Revenue Cycle Advisor article here.
To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law
Blog please click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
What Is The Cookieless Future?
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
The so-called "cookieless future" is a result of Google's planned deprecation of third-party cookies on its Chrome browser, which it announced in January 2020.
And Now There Are Three …. The Colorado Privacy Act
Mintz
Colorado has now joined California and Virginia to become the third US state to pass a comprehensive data privacy legislation when Governor Jared Polis signed the Colorado Privacy Act (the "CPA") into law on July 8, 2021.